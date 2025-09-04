Hyderabad to face TNCA Prez XI in Buchibabu Final

Defending champions Hyderabad will take on TNCA President’s XI in the final of the All India Buchibabu Invitation Cricket Tournament from September 6 to 9.

In the semifinals, Hyderabad defeated Haryana by 90 runs. Chasing 272, Haryana resumed at 6/2 but collapsed for 181 in 62.4 overs. Skipper Himanshu Rana top-scored with 46. Left-arm spinner Nitin Sai Yadav starred with seven wickets, while Aniketh Reddy added two.

In the other semifinal, Jammu & Kashmir folded for 230, conceding a massive first-innings lead of 337 runs. Left-arm spinner P Vidyuth claimed seven wickets, his second five-wicket haul of the tournament, as TNCA President’s XI sealed their spot in the summit clash.