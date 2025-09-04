Chennai gears up for grand Onam celebrations

Chennai is all set to celebrate Onam tomorrow with traditional fervour, as Malayali communities across the city prepare for a day of cultural and culinary delight.

Temples like the Mahalingapuram Ayyappan Temple, Guruvayurappan Temple, and Mangaluru Ayyappan Temple are beautifully decorated, ready to welcome devotees.

Homes are buzzing with preparations for the grand Onam Sadhya, the elaborate feast that is the highlight of the festival. The traditional meal will feature classics like parippu (dal curry), sambar, avial, olan, thoran, pachadi, kichadi, erissery, pulissery, rasam, papadam, banana chips, inji puli (ginger-tamarind chutney), pickles, payasam, and more, all served on fresh banana leaves. Families will also adorn their homes with pookalam (floral rangoli) while men and women step out in elegant mundu and kasavu sarees.

Hotels across Chennai have also lined up special Onam menus. “We’ve been taking bookings all week,” said a restaurant manager at a popular South Indian eatery. “Onam Sadhya is always in high demand, and we’re excited to serve authentic flavours for everyone to enjoy.”

Community leaders say the celebrations bring together people of all backgrounds. “Onam is a festival of unity, joy, and harvest,” said a Guruvayurappan Temple volunteer. “Even outside Kerala, it’s heartwarming to see Chennai come alive with these traditions.”

The festival, celebrated in honour of the legendary King Mahabali, marks the harvest season in Kerala and is a symbol of prosperity, cultural pride, and togetherness. Colourful processions, traditional dance forms like Thiruvathira, and boat races are highlights of the celebration back in Kerala, and Malayalis in Chennai recreate the spirit with equal enthusiasm.

With families preparing to host guests, serve elaborate meals, and spend the day in traditional attire, Onam has become a festival that transcends boundaries. For Chennai’s Malayali diaspora, it’s also a nostalgic reminder of their roots and an occasion to share Kerala’s vibrant traditions with the city.