TVK leader Vijay to begin campaign tour from Sept 13

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday unveiled a portrait of social reformer and Dravidian icon E.V. Ramasamy Periyar at Oxford University in London, marking the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement.

Calling it a proud moment, Mr. Stalin said Periyar’s ideas of equality, rationalism, women’s rights, and social justice had spread beyond Tamil Nadu and earned global acceptance. “Oppression is my enemy — this call of Periyar now resonates at Oxford,” he said, adding that Periyar’s principles belonged to all humanity.

The portrait, created by art director Thotta Tharani, was unveiled in the presence of scholars, students, and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa. Mr. Stalin also released two books on the century-long journey of the Self-Respect Movement.

The Chief Minister stressed that Periyar’s philosophy continues to inspire movements worldwide against caste tyranny and gender inequality. “At Oxford, I spoke with pride as an heir to Periyar’s legacy, honouring the revolution that turned centuries of subjugation into the eternal anthem of self-respect,” he remarked.

The event at Oxford was seen as a symbolic recognition of the Dravidian reformer’s global impact. Political observers noted that the unveiling not only elevated Periyar’s legacy on an international stage but also strengthened Tamil Nadu’s cultural presence abroad.

The event came as part of Mr. Stalin’s ongoing European investment tour. Earlier in Germany, he signed 26 MoUs worth over ₹7,000 crore. In London, he has also secured fresh investments from leading firms, including Rolls Royce and others, across sectors such as defence, renewable energy, and shipbuilding.