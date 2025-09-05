Modi, CM extends Teacher’s Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Teachers’ Day greetings on Friday, praising their dedication to nurturing minds, which is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future.

He also paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy.”

“We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary,” the PM added in the post.

Teacher’s Day is celebrated annually on this day to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second president, a revered philosopher, and an academic. It is a day to recognise and appreciate the contributions of teachers to society.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saluted all the teachers helping students realise their dreams. He shared a picture of the beautiful sand art created by famous sand artist Sudarshan paying tributes to the country’s second President.

In his post on X, he wrote, “A wonderful tribute to teachers by Shri @sudarsansand. On Teachers’ Day, I salute all the gurus who are helping students realise their full potential. Their hard work and dedication is fostering excellence, illuminating lives and contributing to national development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warmly extended his greeting to all the teachers. “Greetings to all teachers on #TeachersDay. They are the guiding light who shape young minds, instill values and nurture future leaders. On this day, I also pay tribute to former President, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, whose vision & wisdom remain an inspiration for generations,” he posted on X.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his warm wishes to teachers across the state on Teacher’s Day, emphasizing their vital role in guiding students beyond conventional learning.

In his message, Stalin said, “Parents trust teachers and entrust their children to them—students often trust a teacher’s words even more than their parents.” He praised teachers who teach subjects like Tamil, ethics, politics, and science, stating, “My heartfelt wishes to all those noble teachers who dedicate themselves to the upliftment of students.”