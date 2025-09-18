Executive party ban is a dangerous move, says BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) member Salahuddin Ahmed has warned the banning on political parties through executive order, stating that such a practice would be dangerous and that only courts have the authority to decide such matters.

He emphasised that allegations against political organisations, such as genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes, must be brought to court. The BNP leader also defended the ban on Bangladesh’s Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance, stating that such matters should be decided through a legal process.

He questioned the necessity of banning all 28 registered parties in the 2024 election, as they would need to be banned in the name of fascism or dictatorship. He also questioned the purpose behind the demands for a ban on political parties, stating that if they later say they will not participate in the election, then there will be no election at all.

He also criticized the joint movement by Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic parties demanding proportional representation (PR) and other reforms, stating that his party is against PR and that if any party wants it, they should put it in their manifesto and seek a mandate from the people.