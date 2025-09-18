3 Police officers killed in Pennsylvania shooting

Pennsylvania, Sept 18: Three police officers were shot dead and two others hurt in Codorus Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris said the gunman was also killed. Pennsylvania, Sept 18: Three police officers were shot dead and two others hurt in Codorus Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris said the gunman was also killed.

Paris told reporters the officers had gone to follow up on a domestic-related investigation. He did not give more details.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in North Codorus Township, about 115 miles west of Philadelphia near the Maryland border.

Governor Josh Shapiro said the officers were answering a call linked to a domestic case when the gunfire started. The two injured officers are in critical but stable condition.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or confirmed which police departments the slain officers belonged to.