Masood Azhar behind Parliament attack, 26/11: JeM leader

Islamabad, Sept 18: A senior Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist has admitted that his chief, Masood Azhar, planned and carried out terror attacks in Delhi and Mumbai. This directly contradicts Pakistan's repeated claims that it does not shelter terror groups.

Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a top commander of the UN-banned outfit, said in a video that Azhar ran operations from Pakistan after being freed by India. He revealed that Azhar’s base was in Balakot, the same area targeted by Indian airstrikes in 2019.

Kashmiri also described Balakot as the main training ground for Azhar’s terror network. He praised Osama bin Laden as a “martyr” who inspired their ideology.

His statement supports India’s claim that Jaish camps openly functioned in Pakistan with the knowledge of its security agencies. Islamabad has long denied this, saying no terror hideouts exist on its soil.