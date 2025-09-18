Pakistan beats UAE to enter Super 4s

Abu Dhabi, Sept 18: Pakistan overcame delays and controversy to beat the United Arab Emirates by 41 runs in Dubai on Wednesday and secure their place in the Asia Cup Super Four.

The game began an hour late after Pakistan briefly threatened to withdraw following the handshake row in their previous match against India. Eventually, Salman Agha’s team agreed to play.

Once on the field, Pakistan delivered a solid all-round performance. Their victory not only ensured progression to the Super Four but also set up a high-profile rematch with India on Sunday at the same venue, raising expectations for another tense clash.