Widespread rain across Chennai

Chennai experienced widespread rain on Thursday evening. Several parts of the city received showers along with thunder and lightning. Strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph were also reported.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation over South India is influencing the weather. Because of this, many districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to see light to moderate rainfall.

In Chennai and its suburbs, skies remained partly cloudy through the day. The maximum temperature was around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stayed between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Areas such as Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, Poonamallee, Maduravoyal, Velachery, Porur, Guindy, Alandur, Meenambakkam, Nanganallur, Mangadu and Thiruverkadu reported steady showers. The rains, which began after a sunny morning, gradually spread across the city and surrounding regions.