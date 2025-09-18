Actor Robo Shankar passes away due to illness

Actor Robo Shankar passed away in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 46.

He fainted at his home earlier this week and was admitted to a private hospital on OMR. Doctors confirmed that he was suffering from liver and kidney failure.

Robo Shankar was well known for his comedy roles in Tamil cinema. He appeared in films like Viswasam, Puli, Si3, Cobra, Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Maari and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran.

He is survived by his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja. His funeral will take place at in Chennai on Friday.