Farm equipment cheaper under GST 2.0, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said farm equipment has become cheaper under GST 2.0. The tax cut from 12–18% to 5% on agricultural machinery will help farmers reduce stubble burning and lower winter air pollution, she added.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu matchbox industry in Kovilpatti, she also praised women workers. She said the matchbox trade in Kovilpatti and Sivakasi grew because of their tireless efforts in balancing both work and family.

“These women turned a small unit into a vast industry despite drought and water scarcity,” she said, calling them the backbone of the trade.

Nirmala urged industry stakeholders to submit a plan on how they could contribute to India’s target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. She promised full Central government support through new schemes.

A delegation from the National Small Match Manufacturers Association, led by Vice President R. Gopalsamy, submitted a memorandum listing their demands.

Earlier in the day, Nirmala visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, offered prayers.