White House Clarifies on H-1B Visa Fee Hike

The White House has clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee (about Rs 88 lakh) for H-1B visa applications will apply only to new applicants. It will not affect petitions filed before September 21.

President Donald Trump’s decision to increase the fee had caused panic among foreign workers, especially Indians, who form the majority of H-1B visa holders. Many feared that they would be forced to pay the higher amount to keep or renew their visas.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a tweet that those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside the United States will not be charged the new fee when they re-enter.

The clarification is expected to ease worries among thousands of Indian tech workers and companies that depend on skilled professionals in the US.