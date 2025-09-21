Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed the news on X. It said Mohanlal’s journey in cinema has inspired generations. The note praised him as an actor, director, and producer whose unmatched talent and hard work set a golden standard in Indian film history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mohanlal on X. He wrote that the actor stands for excellence and versatility. Modi said Mohanlal has a rich body of work in cinema and theatre and is deeply passionate about Kerala’s culture.