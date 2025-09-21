Mahalaya Amavasya: Devotees Perform Ancestral Rituals at Rameswaram

Thousands of devotees ggathered today at Rameswaram’s Agni Theertham to observe Mahalaya Amavasya, a sacred day dedicated to honoring ancestors. This day marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a 15-day period when Hindus perform rituals for the peace of departed souls.

Devotees took a holy dip in the sea near the Ramanathaswamy Temple and performed ‘Tarpanam,’ offering water and prayers to their ancestors. Many also visited the 22 sacred wells inside the temple complex and prayed to Lord Ramanathaswamy and Goddess Parvathavarthini. Special rituals like Spatika Linga Puja and Theertha Vari, where the deity is bathed in the sea, were also performed.

Mahalaya Amavasya is considered very important in Tamil Nadu, as it is believed that ancestors visit the earthly world to bless their descendants. The rituals are thought to bring prosperity, health, and peace to families. Devotees from across the state and other parts of India participated, with local authorities arranging additional services and security to manage the large crowds.