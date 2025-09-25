Two students injured in school attack in Tirunelveli

A shocking incident took place at a private aided higher secondary school in Donavur near Aervadi, when a Class 9 student attacked a fellow student with a machete inside the classroom.

Police sources said the attack happened after an argument, where the accused student believed his classmate had spoken ill of him. During the assault, another student who tried to intervene was also injured.

Both students suffered serious cuts and were taken to a private hospital in Aervadi for treatment. The injured are said to be out of danger.

The police have registered a case and are investigating how the student managed to bring a machete inside the school premises.

The incident has raised concerns among parents and locals about student safety and security measures within schools.