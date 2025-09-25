Heavy rains continue in Kanyakumari district

The district has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days, leading to an orange alert in coastal areas and increased inflow into major reservoirs.

Rainfall was reported in several towns including Nagercoil, Parvathipuram, Kottar, and Vadasery, as well as in rural areas like Mayiladi, Thakkalai, and Mullankinavilai. The hilly regions and dam areas such as Balmore, Pechiparai, Perunchani, and Siraru received particularly heavy showers.

According to officials, Siraru-1 reservoir recorded 31.4 mm of rainfall, Pechiparai 30.4 mm, and Perunchani 21 mm. The water level at Pechiparai dam stood at 37.27 feet with 672 cusecs inflow and 764 cusecs discharge. Perunchani recorded 54 feet with 208 cusecs inflow and 385 cusecs discharge.

The continuous rainfall has raised inflows to the reservoirs, while schools across the district functioned as usual, with students attending classes despite the wet weather. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent flooding risks.