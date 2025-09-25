CM Stalin to inaugurate agribusiness fete

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the Agribusiness Festival 2025 at the Nandambakkam trade centre in Chennai. The two-day event, scheduled for September 27 and 28, aims to promote innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors.

Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said that welfare benefits for farmers will also be distributed during the festival. Exhibitions on agriculture, horticulture, plantation crops, value-added products, farm machinery, and modern farming techniques such as vertical farming will be showcased.

Farmers, entrepreneurs, exporters, and technologists will participate in panel discussions and technical sessions. Farmers from 14 districts are expected to attend, with transportation arranged for their convenience.

The event will also highlight government schemes and initiatives, including integrated farming models, nutrition farming, and value chain development for crops like millets, pulses, turmeric, and cashew.

Officials said the festival is designed to strengthen market linkages, encourage agribusiness opportunities, and support farmers in adopting modern practices.