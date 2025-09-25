Global recognition for TN’s Dugong conservation reserve

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed pride over the global recognition received for the state’s pioneering initiative to establish India’s first Dugong (sea cow) Conservation Reserve in the Palk Bay region.

The initiative was commended at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 held in Abu Dhabi, where an online resolution of appreciation was presented, highlighting the significance of the project in marine biodiversity conservation.

Covering an area of 500 square kilometers, the Dugong Conservation Reserve aims to protect the endangered Dugong species, primarily found in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. Dugongs, often called sea cows, face threats from habitat loss, water pollution, and depletion of seagrass beds — their primary source of food. The creation of this reserve marks a critical step in safeguarding this vulnerable species and its ecosystem.

Chief Minister Stalin lauded the collaborative efforts of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Omcar Foundation in making the project a reality. He emphasized that the initiative reflects the state’s strong commitment to preserving marine biodiversity and safeguarding India’s rich marine heritage.

The Dugong Conservation Reserve is expected not only to aid in the recovery of the Dugong population but also to serve as a model for marine conservation efforts across the country. By providing a protected habitat and raising awareness about the importance of conserving endangered marine species, Tamil Nadu aims to strengthen its leadership in environmental preservation and inspire similar projects nationwide.

This recognition at an international forum underscores the importance of sustainable conservation initiatives and positions Tamil Nadu as a global leader in marine protection. The state government plans to continue efforts to enhance habitat conservation, prevent poaching, and promote research and community participation in safeguarding marine life.