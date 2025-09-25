Special buses to be operated for Ayudha Pooja & Deepavali

The Tamil Nadu government will operate 24,607 buses, including 9,963 special services, to meet the increased travel demand during the Ayudha Puja and Deepavali festivals.

From September 26 to 30, a total of 11,593 buses will run, including 3,225 special buses for Ayudha Puja.

For Deepavali, between October 16 and 23, 10,529 buses will operate, with 4,253 designated as special services.

The government aims to make travel easier for people returning to their hometowns and to manage the festive rush.

Schedules and routes for the special buses will be released by the Transport Minister in early October. Passengers are advised to plan their trips accordingly.