PMK to hold protest demanding 10.5% Vanniyar reservation

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has announced a statewide protest on December 5, 2025, demanding the implementation of a 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community in education and government jobs.

The protest will be conducted across all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu. A seven-member committee, including senior party leaders, has been formed to coordinate the event.

Dr. Ramadoss emphasized that the protest will be non-violent, with participants voluntarily getting arrested to press their demand. He criticized the ruling DMK government for not acting on the issue, despite the Supreme Court’s 2021 verdict allowing internal reservation for the Vanniyar community.

The PMK has urged supporters, particularly the youth, to take part in the protest to send a unified message to the government.