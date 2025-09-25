EPS alleges rift in DMK-Cong alliance Over power sharing

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has alleged that tensions are rising within the ruling DMK-Congress alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He claimed that Congress leaders are pressing for a larger share of power and seats, which could strain the coalition.

Palaniswami pointed to reports of Congress seeking 117 out of 234 assembly seats and alleged that some Congress leaders, including S. Rajeshkumar and former TNCC chief K.S. Alagiri, have suggested a coalition arrangement as the DMK may not return to power.

The issue gained attention after DMK leader Senthil Balaji inducted S. Kavitha, the Karur City Congress Women’s President, into the DMK following her resignation from Congress. The move sparked criticism from Karur Congress MP Jothimani, who called it a violation of alliance norms.

The DMK dismissed the controversy, with spokesperson A. Saravanan stating that differences within alliances are normal and can be resolved. He also accused Palaniswami of aligning with the BJP for personal reasons.

The BJP has described the ruling coalition as “unnatural,” suggesting that parties are distancing themselves due to uncertainties about retaining power. The Congress, meanwhile, rejected Palaniswami’s claims as baseless, urging him to focus on internal issues within his own party.

As Tamil Nadu heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, the unfolding tensions within the DMK-Congress alliance could influence the political dynamics in the state.