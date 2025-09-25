BCCI complaints to ICC over Paki players’ gestures

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, tensions have escalated between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following controversial on-field incidents.

The BCCI has lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. The complaint pertains to provocative gestures made by the duo during the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on September 21. Rauf’s actions reportedly mocked the Indian Air Force, while Farhan’s gestures were deemed inappropriate. The ICC has acknowledged the complaint and may schedule a hearing if the players contest the allegations.

In a reciprocal move, the PCB has filed a protest against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. The PCB objects to Yadav’s comments following India’s victory over Pakistan, where he expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. The PCB claims that Yadav’s remarks were political in nature. The ICC is expected to review this protest in due course.

These developments highlight the ongoing tensions between the two cricketing nations, with both boards seeking the ICC’s intervention to address the issues raised.