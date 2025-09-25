India announces squad for West Indies Test Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, scheduled to commence on October 2, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The squad details are as follows: Captain Shubman Gill; Vice-Captain Ravindra Jadeja; Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal; Wicketkeeper-Batsmen Dhruv Jurel, N. Jagadeesan; All-rounders Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja; Bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

With Rishabh Pant unavailable due to a foot injury sustained during the England tour, Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed as the vice-captain. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasized Jadeja’s extensive experience and leadership qualities in making this decision. Despite ongoing fitness concerns, Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad. Agarkar mentioned that Bumrah’s discussions regarding his fitness are ongoing with the team’s medical staff, and while the team is cautious, Bumrah’s inclusion underscores his importance to the squad.

Karun Nair has been omitted from the squad following his underwhelming performance during the England tour. Agarkar stated that Nair’s single century in four Tests was insufficient to secure his place, and the team is looking for more consistent performances. Devdutt Padikkal has been recalled to the squad after a strong domestic season, including a notable 150-run innings against Australia A. Agarkar highlighted Padikkal’s form and previous contributions to the team as reasons for his selection. N. Jagadeesan has been included as a backup wicketkeeper in the absence of Rishabh Pant. His consistent performances in domestic cricket have earned him a spot in the squad.

The series schedule includes the 1st Test from October 2–6, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and the 2nd Test from October 10–14, 2025, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The series is expected to be a pivotal contest for India, aiming to strengthen their position in the WTC standings. With a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, the squad is poised to take on the West Indies in what promises to be an exciting Test series.