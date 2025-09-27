TN Govt Announces solatium of ₹10 Lakh for Families of Karur Stampede Victims

In the wake of the tragic stampede at a political rally organided by TVK in Karur, the Tamil Nadu government has announced ex gratia payments for those affected.

According to official statements, ₹10 lakh will be given to each family of the deceased. For those who were injured, the government will provide ₹1 lakh in compensation.

The announcement was made following an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin involving top state officials.

This relief measure aims to offer some financial support to the families during this period of grief and crisis.