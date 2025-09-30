Madurai HC questions TVK over stampede deaths

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court convened today to address the tragic stampede that occurred during a rally organized by actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party in Karur on September 27.

The incident resulted in 41 fatalities and over 60 injuries, prompting widespread public concern and legal scrutiny.

During the hearing, Justice M. Dhandapani questioned TVK representatives about their preparations for the rally, particularly regarding crowd expectations and venue selection. TVK officials had estimated an attendance of 10,000 people, but the turnout was significantly higher, leading to overcrowding. The court inquired why alternative, more spacious venues were not considered, especially given the potential for large crowds. Additionally, the court sought clarification on the party’s assessment of the crowd size and the adequacy of safety measures in place.

The incident has sparked political debate, with opposition leaders demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the state government’s handling of the situation and called for a more thorough investigation. In contrast, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi defended the state’s actions and emphasized the importance of the ongoing inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

The Karur Government Medical College Hospital, a 700-bed facility, was overwhelmed by the influx of victims. Medical staff worked tirelessly to provide care, with 51 patients discharged and 59 remaining under treatment, including 10 in intensive care. Psychiatric counseling was offered to all patients, and authorities urged politicians to avoid exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumors on social media, emphasizing the need for responsible communication during such crises.

The Madurai Bench is scheduled to reconvene on Friday to continue deliberations on the case. The court will consider further actions, including the potential deregistration of TVK and the implementation of stricter regulations for public gatherings. The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission is also expected to provide updates on its findings in the coming days.

As the legal process unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and preventing similar tragedies in the future.