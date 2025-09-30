CM to visit Ramanathapuram on 2 Oct, Roadshows cancelled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram district on October 2 and 3, to inaugurate and review various welfare projects.

The visit comes after the cancellation of his previously planned tour due to the tragic stampede in Karur.

On October 2, CM Stalin will arrive in Madurai by air and proceed to Ramanathapuram by road. He will stay overnight at the Government Guest House in Ramanathapuram. On October 3, he is scheduled to attend a government event in Pullangudi, near Peravurani, where he will distribute welfare assistance to approximately 55,000 beneficiaries. Additionally, he will lay the foundation for new projects and inaugurate completed welfare initiatives.

Following 41 deaths in Karuru at TVK political.rally, Stalin has cancelled all roadshow in Ramanathapuram.

This visit is part of CM Stalin’s ongoing efforts to monitor the implementation of state government schemes and to engage directly with the public to address their concerns.