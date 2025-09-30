NDA MPs panel conducts fact-finding mission on stampede

An eight-member delegation from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by BJP MP Hema Malini, concluded its fact-finding mission in Karur, Tamil Nadu, following the tragic stampede on September 27 that resulted in 41 fatalities and nearly 60 injuries.

The team visited the Velusamypuram rally site, where the incident occurred during a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) event led by actor-politician Vijay.

During their visit, the delegation met with local officials, law enforcement personnel, and the families of the victims to gather firsthand accounts and assess the circumstances leading to the stampede. Union Minister Anurag Thakur emphasized the importance of understanding the sequence of events to prevent future tragedies. He stated, “We are here to meet everyone. We want to meet those who have lost their dear ones. We do not want such an incident to happen in the future.”

The panel’s findings and recommendations are expected to be compiled into a report and submitted to BJP national president JP Nadda. This initiative underscores the NDA’s commitment to thoroughly investigating the incident and ensuring accountability.

The delegation’s visit also highlighted the importance of swift and transparent investigations in the aftermath of public safety incidents.