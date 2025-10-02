CM slams Centre over postage stamp on RSS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticized the Indian government’s decision to issue a commemorative postage stamp honoring the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its centenary.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin expressed concern that this move undermines the secular principles established by Mahatma Gandhi, who envisioned India as a nation for all religions.

Stalin emphasized that such actions could embolden divisive forces and threaten India’s unity. He called for the nation to be rescued from this situation, urging citizens to take a pledge on Gandhi Jayanti to uphold the secular fabric of the country.

The Chief Minister’s statement reflects ongoing debates about the role of the RSS and the preservation of India’s secular identity.