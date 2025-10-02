Thiruma hits hard at TVK leader Vijay

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has sharply criticized actor-turned-politician Vijay’s recent video message regarding the Karur stampede, labeling it as “politically insincere.”

Thirumavalavan accused Vijay of delivering a scripted statement influenced by RSS and BJP elements, suggesting that the actor was coached and rehearsed before making his remarks. He further advised Vijay to think independently and speak his mind if he wished to have a meaningful political future, warning that otherwise he would “face the music.”

The VCK leader also alleged that several of Vijay’s close associates had long-standing ties with the Sangh Parivar and he was speaking their language. Thirumavalavan dismissed Vijay’s attempt to blame former minister and DMK’s Karur district secretary Senthil Balaji for the tragedy, calling it a baseless comparison. He emphasized that the stampede was caused by overcrowding and not by any political conspiracy.

Thirumavalavan’s criticism adds to the ongoing political debate surrounding the tragic incident, highlighting the complexities of political narratives in the aftermath of such events.