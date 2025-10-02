Karur stampede: TVK’s Anand evades arrest

The search continues for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N Anand, who remains absconding after being implicated in the tragic stampede at a rally in Karur on September 27, which resulted in 41 fatalities.

Special police teams have been deployed to apprehend Anand, conducting raids in Salem, Yercaud, Karumanthurai, Namakkal, Erode, and Chennai. Additionally, security has been heightened at the residence of TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna.

In a related development, the Union Home Ministry has sought an explanation from actor-politician Vijay’s security team regarding potential lapses during his Karur rally. This inquiry follows a petition filed by Anand, raising concerns about the adequacy of arrangements for Vijay’s safety. Currently, Vijay is under ‘Y’ scale security, but reports suggest that his protection may be upgraded in light of the incident.

The tragedy has intensified scrutiny over political rallies in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties and civil society groups demanding stricter adherence to crowd control and safety norms. Authorities are reviewing protocols for large gatherings to prevent a recurrence of such disasters, emphasizing the importance of coordination between police, event organisers, and political leaders.

Meanwhile, local administration and relief teams have been working to support the families of the victims. Compensation packages and medical assistance have been provided to those affected.

Elsewhere, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran has raised 12 questions to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin after the Karur stampede that killed 41 people.

Nagendran visited the families of the victims as part of a BJP fact-finding team.

He questioned why permission was given for the meeting at the bus stand area, how crowd control failed, and why the incident is not being investigated by a central agency like the CBI. He also asked about the police’s crowd estimates, the lack of safety measures, and the reasons for immediate government statements during an ongoing inquiry.