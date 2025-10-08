Dengue cases on the rise in TN

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a significant increase in dengue cases this year, with 15,796 infections and eight fatalities reported so far in 2025, according to the State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian.

The rise in cases has raised concerns among health authorities as the state prepares for the upcoming northeast monsoon.

The increase in dengue infections has been linked to the recent sporadic rains, which have created favorable conditions for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary carriers of the dengue virus. In response, the state government convened an interdepartmental meeting to review preparedness measures and strategize on controlling potential outbreaks.

Minister Subramanian emphasized that all relevant departments, including Public Health, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration, are actively involved in intensified vector-control operations across the state. He highlighted that coordinated efforts are essential to prevent further spread of the disease and to ensure the safety of the public.

Health experts have urged residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures. These include removing stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed, using mosquito repellents, and seeking immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain appear.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and are committed to implementing interventions to protect public health. The government has also called on citizens to cooperate with sanitation and vector-control teams to minimize the risk of further infections.