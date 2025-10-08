Vijay seeks police nod to meet kin of Karur victims

In the aftermath of the tragic crowd crush at Karur, the leader of the TVK, Vijay, has taken steps to personally reach out to the families of the victims.

The party has formally submitted a representation via email to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Y-Branch Security Headquarters, requesting permission and security arrangements for Vijay to meet the affected families in person.

Vijay has been in touch with the bereaved families through video calls, providing reassurance and expressing his condolences. During these conversations, he informed the families that he intends to meet them personally once official clearance is granted by the police authorities. He has emphasized that the in-person visit is a priority to extend his support and solidarity to the victims’ families directly.

The party’s email to the DGP and Y-Branch officials reiterates the importance of providing both safety and logistical support for the meeting.

Authorities are now reviewing the request and assessing the security protocols required to facilitate a safe and dignified visit.

Local authorities have been coordinating relief efforts and providing medical support to the injured. Counseling services are also being offered to help the affected families cope with the emotional trauma caused by the incident.

Political leaders and community members have expressed their grief and urged stricter safety measures at large gatherings to prevent such tragedies in the future. The state government has promised a thorough inquiry and necessary action based on the SIT findings.