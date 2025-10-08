TVK moves SC, Challenges SIT Probe in stampede case

The Tamil Nadu Vetrikazhagam (TVK) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to quash or restrain the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Karur stampede incident. The apex court has listed the matter for hearing on 10 October.

The Karur tragedy occurred during a public campaign rally by actor-politician Vijay, when a stampede broke out, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. Following public outcry and judicial intervention, the Madras High Court ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the incident.

Under the supervision of IG Asra Kark, police officers have been conducting the SIT investigation.

In its petition, TVK has sought to halt the SIT-led inquiry, citing various objections to the manner in which the investigation is proceeding. The TVK’s case was heard before Chief Justice P. R. Gavai in the Supreme Court, where the plea was admitted for further consideration.

The petition argues that the investigation is flawed or is being handled in a biased or irregular fashion, though the Maalai Malar article does not provide full details of all TVK’s legal grounds.

Chief Justice Gavai has agreed to take up the TVK petition for hearing on 10 October. He also noted that this petition would be joined with other pending petitions related to the Karur stampede matter. In other words, the Supreme Court will hear the TVK challenge along with similar cases or challenges brought by other parties.

If the Supreme Court grants relief to TVK, the SIT’s investigation could be curtailed, delayed, or even set aside (in whole or part).

The court’s decision will have implications not only for the SIT’s mandate and powers, but also for accountability and due process in high-profile political event tragedies.

For the victims’ families and the public, the interest lies in ensuring a fair, transparent, and effective investigation.