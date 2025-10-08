Southern Railway warns passengers

As the festive season approaches, Southern Railway has issued a stern warning to passengers against carrying firecrackers and other inflammable or explosive materials aboard trains.

This action is in line with the Railways Act, 1989, which prohibits the transport of hazardous items on railway premises.

According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), carrying such items is a punishable offense under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act. First-time offenders may face a fine of ₹1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders could be penalized with a fine of up to ₹5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

The RPF has emphasized the importance of passenger safety, stating, “Carrying inflammable or explosive items on trains is strictly prohibited under the Railways Act, 1989.” They further urged passengers to report any suspicious activities or items to railway authorities or contact the security helpline at 139.

In light of the upcoming Diwali celebrations, the RPF has intensified inspections at various railway stations and onboard trains to prevent the illegal transport of hazardous materials. Passengers are advised to adhere to safety guidelines and avoid carrying firecrackers or similar items during their train journeys.

For more information, passengers can visit the official Southern Railway website or contact their nearest railway station.