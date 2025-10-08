SC acquits Dashwanth in Porur girl murder case

The Supreme Court has acquitted Dashwanth, who was sentenced to death in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl in Porur, Chennai.

The apex court ruled that the prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence to prove the charges.

The case dates back to 2017, when a six-year-old girl was found dead near her house in Porur. Dashwanth, who lived nearby, was arrested on charges of abducting, sexually assaulting, and killing the child before setting her body on fire. The incident caused widespread shock and outrage across Tamil Nadu.

A trial court convicted him and awarded the death penalty, which was later upheld by the Madras High Court. However, Dashwanth appealed the verdict in the Supreme Court, claiming there was no solid evidence linking him to the crime.

After reviewing the case, the Supreme Court bench found inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case, stating that DNA and forensic reports did not conclusively prove his involvement. The judges observed that the evidence presented failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt and extended the benefit of doubt to the accused.

The apex court has now set aside the death sentence and ordered Dashwanth’s release. The ruling has drawn mixed reactions, with many expressing disappointment over the acquittal in a case that had deeply disturbed the public.