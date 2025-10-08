My car did not hit the bike, says Thiruma

In response to allegations that his car struck a motorbike, political leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has made a public clarification, denying that his vehicle collided with the two-wheeler, and offering his version of what transpired.

The controversy began when reports circulated that Thirumavalavan’s car collided with a bike while moving near Chennai. According to the reports, this was followed by a heated verbal exchange, and VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) supporters are alleged to have attacked the lawyer riding the bike.

The incident also occurred against a charged political backdrop, with recent protests by VCK in Chennai condemning an attack on a lawyer supportive of Sanātana Dharma and a conflict surrounding Chief Justice R. P. Gavai.

Thirumavalavan denies that his car made contact with the motorbike. He states: Before the car reached the site, a young man riding the two-wheeler was ahead of him. That youth allegedly suddenly stopped his bike and turned towards Thirumavalavan’s car, making noise.

Thirumavalavan claims he asked the youth to let his vehicle pass, but the youth did not move. When the car couldn’t proceed, the youth continued to produce noise and agitation.

He further states that he remained inside his car, while some party supporters told the youth to move away. A scuffle ensued between party supporters and the youth.

According to him, the media misrepresented the event—spreading falsehoods that his car had struck the bike, and exaggerating that the assault was premeditated.

He frames the youth’s action as being provocative, rather than an accident involving the vehicle.

The youth riding the bike has been identified as a lawyer, Rajeev Gandhi, from Nandambakkam in Chennai. The police are investigating based on complaints filed by both sides.

Meanwhile, VCK’s general secretary, Vanni Arasu, has released video clips that he claims support Thirumavalavan’s version. Those videos, shared on social media, purport to show that the bike did not get struck by the car, but rather that the youth himself moved toward the car.

VCK supporters have also registered a protest near the Madras High Court in Chennai, condemning the attack on the lawyer who raised support for Sanātana Dharma.