EPS heaps laurels on Modi

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong focus on development and national progress.

He said Modi’s leadership has brought major improvements in infrastructure and welfare schemes across India, benefiting all sections of society.

Palaniswami added that Modi’s vision continues to inspire growth and unity, and his initiatives are creating a positive impact in Tamil Nadu as well as other parts of the country.

He further mentioned that under Modi’s leadership, India’s global reputation has strengthened, with the country emerging as a major force in technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy. He credited the central government’s policies for creating new job opportunities and attracting record levels of foreign investment.

The AIADMK leader also pointed out that the state should work in coordination with the Centre to ensure that Tamil Nadu reaps the full benefits of the ongoing national development programmes. He expressed confidence that continued cooperation would accelerate economic growth and improve the standard of living for people across the state.