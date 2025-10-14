Gill leads Team India to authoritative win

India, led by Shubman Gill, completed a commanding 2–0 series victory over West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning the second Test by seven wickets on October 14, 2025.

This marked Gill’s maiden Test series success in charge.

On the final day in Delhi, KL Rahul anchored the chase with a composed fifty off 101 balls. Under challenging conditions — where the pitch turned and kept low — Rahul carefully negotiated deliveries that stayed low and capitalized when possible, eventually sealing the win with a straight four off Jomel Warrican.

He and Dhruv Jurel celebrated exuberantly as the match concluded early in the session, thrilling the home fans.

While the victory was not dominant in style, it was much needed—coming after India’s recent home whitewash by New Zealand. Despite strategic missteps in the second Test, Gill’s side delivered a result when it mattered.

Questions linger over captaincy decisions: Did declaring at 518 stretch the bowlers too far in Delhi’s heat? Could Nitish Reddy have offered useful relief, especially given the rotation load? And with players like Sarfaraz Khan waiting, should Reddy’s place in the side be reconsidered?

India’s batting unit showed resilience in this series, delivering in a phase where the team is undergoing a shift following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sai Sudharsan, Rahul, and Jurel impressed, particularly as all of India’s top six—bar Sudharsan—registered centuries.

The performance offered encouragement to the Indian management ahead of the upcoming South Africa Tests.

Despite occasional resilience later in this Test, West Indies couldn’t mount a sustained challenge. The series loss in Delhi continued a troubling trend—this marked their 10th consecutive Test series defeat to India.

The visitors will hope to convert their moments of grit into consistency, improving game management, bowling discipline, and concentration across all sessions in future matches.

With the sweep over West Indies, India now have 7 wins from 7 Tests in this World Test Championship cycle, placing them third behind Australia and Sri Lanka.