Crackers sale picks up in Chennai despite rain warnings

With just six days left for Diwali, cracker sales have begun in Chennai, bringing festive cheer to markets despite looming rain threats.

Sellers report brisk enquiries and growing demand — particularly for eco-friendly “green” crackers — even though prices have climbed higher this year.Shops on busy stretches like Broadway, Parry’s Corner, and T. Nagar are seeing a steady stream of customers.

Many vendors say that although the prolonged October showers have caused concern about dampened stocks, buyers are undeterred.

“Prices are at least 15–20% higher than last year due to transport costs and raw material rates, but people are still coming in. Diwali spirit cannot be stopped,” said R. Suresh, a wholesaler in Villivakkam.

Frequent rains over the past week could disrupt sales over the coming days, especially in open-air markets. Meteorological reports indicate light to moderate showers through the weekend.

“We are taking extra care to keep the crackers dry, using plastic covers and tarpaulin sheets. Customers ask a lot about safety, and green crackers are in high demand because of the pollution concerns,” said Meena Lakshmi, who runs a small cracker stall near Luz Corner.

Green crackers, which produce less particulate matter and noise, have become the star product this season, with many parents specifically choosing them for children. “We want Diwali celebrations without harming the environment. Green crackers are safer and still festive,” said N. Rajesh, a shopper in Anna Nagar.While rains may slow footfall in the days ahead, traders remain optimistic that the weekend rush will make up for any shortfalls. “Rain or shine, Chennai will light up this Diwali,” said Suresh with a smile.