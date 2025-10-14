CM launches development work in Marudhamalai

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, laid the foundation stone for development work at the famous Marudhamalai Subramaniya Swamy Temple.

The ceremony took place recently through a video conference.The development project is valued at Rs. 33.63 crore and includes multiple improvements at the temple premises. The work will involve renovating the old flight of steps, constructing new RCC mandapams (halls), and building protective boundary walls.

Additionally, facilities like a ticket counter at the foothills, a sales center for pooja items, a lodging space for devotees, and multi-story accommodations for temple staff will be constructed.This temple is regarded as the seventh abode of Lord Murugan and is a revered pilgrimage site.

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is overseeing the project.The foundation stone event saw participation from key officials including the District Collector Pavan Kumar, Mayor Ranganayaki, Temple Trustee Jayakumar, and Deputy Commissioner Senthil Kumar.

These development works aim to enhance the experience and convenience for devotees visiting Marudhamalai, ensuring better infrastructure and facilities while preserving the temple’s religious significance.