Despite ceasefire, Israelis sore over missing dead hostages

Gaza, Oct 15: The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was holding on Tuesday despite slow progress in returning deceased hostages from Gaza and reports of fatal shootings by the Israeli military in the territory.

The ceasefire, which followed months of intense conflict, brought a temporary pause marked by the return of living hostages and prisoner releases, but also renewed tensions over unresolved issues.

On Monday, Israel celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages held by Hamas, while Palestinians welcomed the release of around 2,000 prisoners as part of the ceasefire’s first phase.

However, attention quickly shifted to the return of deceased hostages. Only four of the 28 expected bodies were returned from Gaza, disappointing families and supporters who viewed the limited return as a breach of the agreement. The Hostages Family Forum called it a “blatant violation” by Hamas.

Gal Hirsch, the Israeli official overseeing the hostage and missing persons’ issue, told families that international mediators were pressing Hamas to speed up the process.

The slow pace has caused frustration, as families seek closure. Two of the returned dead hostages were identified as Guy Illouz, abducted from a music festival, and Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student taken from a bomb shelter during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Illouz died from untreated wounds, and Joshi was reportedly killed early in captivity.

The ceasefire deal, introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump, called for all hostages—alive and deceased—to be returned within 72 hours of the agreement.

However, it acknowledged possible delays, requiring Hamas to share information about remaining deceased hostages and make maximum efforts to fulfill the terms. Hamas and the International Committee of the Red Cross noted that widespread destruction in Gaza complicated recovering bodies.

Israeli forces withdrew to their positions from before their August offensive on Gaza City, but many heavily damaged Palestinian neighborhoods remain under Israeli control, with residents warned not to return. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians in northern Gaza while responding to threats, though the Israeli military said it was acting to neutralize those approaching their positions.

The freed Israeli hostages are receiving medical care and face a long recovery. Many suffered severe physical and psychological trauma during captivity. For example, Eitan Horn lost over 40% of his body weight and is now confronting the emotional toll of learning about the full extent of the violence and kidnappings.

Another released hostage, Omri Miran, was reunited with his young daughters, who had grown up without their father for nearly two years.

In Gaza and the West Bank, many freed Palestinian prisoners also required medical care, with reports suggesting some endured severe beatings. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Looking forward, major questions remain about Gaza’s future governance, whether Hamas will disarm, and how reconstruction will be managed. Palestinian statehood remains a central concern. At a recent summit in Egypt, Trump hailed the ceasefire as an end to the war and the start of rebuilding Gaza.

The UN estimates rebuilding will cost around USD 70 billion, with USD 20 billion needed over the next three years.

Trump urged regional leaders to set aside old conflicts to secure lasting peace. Notably, representatives from Israel and Hamas did not attend the summit, highlighting ongoing challenges.

The war has devastated Gaza, with the Hamas-run Health Ministry reporting over 67,600 Palestinian deaths, including many women and children. While the data does not specify civilian or combatant status, independent experts consider it the most reliable casualty estimate.

In summary, the ceasefire offers hope but also reveals ongoing difficulties, including the slow return of hostages’ bodies, the long road to healing for freed captives, and the immense task of rebuilding Gaza amid political uncertainty.