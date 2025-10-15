BCCI denies retirement rumours of Rohit, Kohli

Mumbai, Oct 15: BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has dismissed speculation regarding the retirement of senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following the upcoming tour of Australia. Reports had suggested that the three-match ODI series, commencing on October 19, could be their last appearances in the 50-over format. However, Shukla clarified that such claims are “absolutely wrong,” emphasizing that the decision of retirement rests solely with the players themselves. He further stated that the duo’s presence in the squad would be advantageous for the team’s success against Australia .