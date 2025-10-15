Trump slams Putin, Calls Ukraine war a disaster

Washington, Oct 15: U.S. President Donald Trump voiced sharp criticism of Vladimir Putin’s handling of the war in Ukraine, branding it a “disaster” and saying Russia “should have won in one week.” Washington, Oct 15: U.S. President Donald Trump voiced sharp criticism of Vladimir Putin’s handling of the war in Ukraine, branding it a “disaster” and saying Russia “should have won in one week.”

Speaking during a bilateral lunch with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House, Trump expressed disappointment with the course of the conflict and lamented the loss of life. “I don’t know why he continues with this war … he’s going into four years of a war that he should have won in one week,” he said.

Trump claimed Russia may have lost “a million and a half soldiers, probably, close,” calling the war “a horrible war” and “the biggest thing that’s happened since World War II in terms of death.”

His remarks came just ahead of a meeting planned with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, where Trump is expected to discuss U.S. military and financial support for Ukraine.