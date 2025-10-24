Liverpool rebounds with 5-1 win

Milan, Oct 24: Liverpool emphatically rebounded from a miserable run as it won 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

There were also comfortable wins for Chelsea and Bayern Munich on Wednesday, while record 15-time champion Real Madrid maintained its perfect start in this season’s tournament with a 1-0 victory at home over struggling Juventus.

“I don’t know if it’s a statement but it is a win and something to build on,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told TNT Sports.

“I’ve been in the football business for a while, so not relief. Obviously we are disappointed with losing games, so it’s something we have to deal with, stick together and keep working.

“We don’t get dragged into the negative things that are going around. The only way you can play your game is to focus on the task ahead.” Liverpool travelled to Germany on a four-game losing streak that included Sunday’s home defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Among its recent setbacks was also a loss at Galatasaray in its second league-phase match.

Frankfurt had beaten Galatasaray 5-1 and also lost by that scoreline at Atletico Madrid.Rasmus Kristensen gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute but Liverpool leveled nine minutes later through former Frankfurt player Hugo Ekitike, who outsprinted three of his former teammates before firing a low effort under Michael Zetterer.

Ekitike didn’t celebrate but raised up his hands in an apologetic gesture.

Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté headed in corners within five minutes of each other to give Liverpool a comfortable halftime lead.

Florian Wirtz provided his first Champions league assist in the 66th, setting up Cody Gakpo for a tap-in, and he did it again four minutes later for a low drive from Dominik Szoboszlai low drive from 30 meters out.

Jude Bellingham scored his first Champions League goal of the season to break the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Most of the credit was owed to Vinícius Júnior, who twisted and turned on the left before seeing an angled drive come off the inside of the far post. Bellingham was quickest to react and tap it home.

Madrid joined four other clubs – including Bayern – that are level at the top the league table with a maximum nine points.

Juventus drew its previous two matches in Europe and hasn’t won since Sept. 13.

Three teenagers scored for Chelsea to help the Premier League team overwhelm 10-man Ajax 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

A chaotic first half saw five goals, a red card and three penalties all converted.

After Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor was sent off in the 15th minute for an awful challenge on Facundo Buonanotte, the 19-year-old Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo put Chelsea two up. Wout Weghorst pulled one back from the spot for Ajax.