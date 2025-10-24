Drunk Indian-origin trucker kills 3 in US crash

New York, Oct 23 A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Shanpreet Singh, has been accused of causing a semi-truck crash in California, killing three people. Singh, an illegal immigrant, crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released pending an immigration hearing. He is now facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. This is the second such incident since August, when Harjinder Singh, 28, made an illegal U-turn in Florida, causing a deadly crash. Singh faces three counts of vehicular homicide. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a pause to all issuances of commercial truck driver work visas following the incident, stating that the increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.