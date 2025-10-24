3 troops, 11 militants killed in Baloch violence

KARACHI, Oct 24: KARACHI, Oct 24:

Pakistan has reported the deaths of three security personnel and 11 militants in two separate incidents in the Balochistan province over the past 24 hours. Two policemen were killed by unidentified assailants while patrolling in Noshki, while another security official was killed when a landmine exploded in the Kech area. Security forces launched intelligence-based operations in the Chagai and Sibi districts, resulting in the deaths of 11 suspected militants in heavy exchanges of fire. In Dalbandin, Chagai, troops cordoned off a mountainous area after receiving information about the presence of militants, triggering a fierce gun battle that left six dead. In Sibi, the Anti-Terrorism Department raided a compound where banned outfit members were hiding, killing five militants and arresting three others. A cache of arms, ammunition, and communication equipment was seized from both sites.