India scaled back Russian oil at Trump’s request: US

Washington, Oct 24: The Donald Trump administration has claimed that India, like China, is buying less oil from Russia at the President's urging.

At a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was “increasingly frustrated” by Russia’s lack of progress toward peace in the Russia‑Ukraine war.

Leavitt said the US believes India has cut its Russian oil imports after Trump asked for such action.

India, however, rejected the claim of coordinated action. The government said its energy policy is based on India’s national interest and reliable supply.

The comment came as the US announced new sanctions on two major Russian oil companies.