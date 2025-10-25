JSK Film Corporation’s ‘Fire’ Selected for Jagran Film Festival

JSK Film Corporation’s film Fire, directed and produced by JSK Sathish Kumar, has been officially selected in the ‘Special Category’ at the Jagran Film Festival (JFF), one of India’s largest travelling film festivals. JSK Film Corporation’s film Fire, directed and produced by JSK Sathish Kumar, has been officially selected in the ‘Special Category’ at the Jagran Film Festival (JFF), one of India’s largest travelling film festivals.

The film has been praised for its compelling story and strong performances on both theatres and OTT platforms. The cast includes Balaji Murugadoss, Chandini Tamilarasan, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Sakshi Agarwal, Gayathri Shan, Singampuli, and Suresh Chakravarthi.

Speaking on the achievement, JSK Sathish Kumar said,

“I am proud of our cast and crew. This recognition inspires me to continue making meaningful and high-quality films.”

With music by DK, Fire’s selection at JFF highlights its artistic merit and JSK Film Corporation’s growing reputation for quality cinema.