Madhavan plays lead in Tamil series Legacy on Netflix

The upcoming Tamil series 'Legacy', directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, is set to premiere on Netflix.

The story follows Periyavar, an aging crime family patriarch, racing against time to anoint a successor and protect his empire and legacy.

The series stars R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Deviah, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking about the show, R. Madhavan said, “Legacy is cleverly written, with great hooks and twists. I’m thrilled to be part of it and can’t wait for everyone to see it on Netflix.”

Nimisha Sajayan added, “It’s a high-octane drama filled with emotions and thrills. The director and team have created something audiences will love.”

The series promises a big-screen cinematic experience delivered directly to personal devices.