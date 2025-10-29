AIADMK making baseless allegations on EV buses: Minister

Tamil Nadu Transport and Electricity Minister S. Sivasankar has responded to the AIADMK’s complaints regarding the electric bus operations, stating that their grievances are made without full understanding of the situation.

He clarified that the maintenance workers for the electric buses are not employed by the government transport corporation, as the electric bus service is outsourced to a private company due to the high cost of the buses.

Minister Sivasankar explained that because these buses carry a high purchase price, they are maintained by the manufacturing company itself, rather than by government staff. He dismissed AIADMK’s criticisms as politically motivated nuisance complaints lacking basis in fact. The Minister highlighted that any repairs for these expensive electric buses naturally incur significant costs, which is why outsourcing maintenance was necessary.

Through this response, Sivasankar conveyed that the government’s decision to engage a private company for electric bus operation and maintenance was a practical solution dictated by cost considerations and not due to negligence or mismanagement.

The Minister urged the opposition to refrain from making unwarranted allegations without proper insight.